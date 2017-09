Quarterback Grant Hartley bulled his way into the end zone with 27 seconds left to lift Edward Little to dramatic 26-20 win over Cheverus in a Class A North football game at Boulos Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Maxx Bell set up the score when he made fingertip catch of 46-yard pass from Hartley to the Cheverus 4 with less than 40 seconds left.

The Red Eddies, who rallied from an early 20-6 deficit, are now 3-0.

The Stags dropped to 1-2.

This story will be updated

