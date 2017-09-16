LEXINGTON, Ky. —Johnny Depp’s Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the 41-acre Lexington property was listed for $2.9 million, but the top bid Friday was $1.4 million.

After a conference, the auctioneers ended the auction without a sale.

The Halfhill Auction Group said they’ll continue talking to interested buyers.

Although there were 14 registered bidders, it was clear from the outset that the auction was going to be sluggish.

Depp is a Kentucky native, born in Owensboro.

