For nine months, the public has been inundated with nonsense, name-calling and worthless rhetoric from our so-called public servants, both nationally (i.e., the U.S. president and U.S. Congress) and locally (i.e., the governor and the Maine Legislature).

So how about some praise for the real public servants, who do provide some truth to our lives?

I’m referring to Portland’s Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department and Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, the postal letter carriers and my most recent favorites: the Metro bus drivers.

To all of them, I say “thank you” and a hearty “well done.”

Frank Kimball Jr.

Portland

