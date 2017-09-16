CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double and the Cleveland Indians bounced back after having their record streak stopped at 22 by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Saturday.

And coupled with Minnesota’s loss to Toronto, Cleveland clinched the AL Central title.

Lindor’s double in the sixth off Jason Hammel (8-12) gave the All-Star shortstop an extra-base hit in a club-record 10 straight games. The major league record is 14 straight, shared by Chipper Jones (2006) and Paul Waner (1927).

Carlos Carrasco (16-6) pitched into the seventh as the Indians improved to 32-5 in their last 37 games.

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 2: Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird both homered for the second straight game, rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched six shutout innings and New York downed Baltimore in New York for its fourth win in a row.

The Yankees (82-66) extended their stretch of winning seasons to 25, the second-longest such streak in major league history behind their own 39 straight from 1926-64.

ASTROS 8, MARINERS 6: Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBI and host Houston beat Seattle to drop its magic number to one for clinching the AL West title.

The Astros (90-58) reached 90 wins for the first time since 2004. They are looking for the franchise’s seventh division title after winning the National League West in 1980 and 1986 and capturing the NL Central in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 3, NATIONALS 2: Cody Bellinger hit his 38th homer to match the National League single-season record for rookies, and Los Angeles Dodgers won in Washington to inch closer to the NL West title.

Los Angeles has won four straight since dropping 11 in a row. The winning streak includes the first two games of this series, which concludes Sunday.

CUBS 4, CARDINALS 2: Kyle Hendricks pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Addison Russell homered and Chicago won at home to increase its NL Central lead.

Chicago has won five straight and leads Milwaukee by 31/2 games and St. Louis by five in the division.

REDS 2, PIRATES 1: Sal Romano pitched a career-high eight shutout innings, Jesse Winker homered and host Cincinnati beat reeling.

