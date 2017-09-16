FRYEBURG — Jared Chisari raced for touchdowns of 48 and 45 yards and Fryeburg Academy remained undefeated with a 48-6 win over Poland in an interclass football game Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders (3-0), one of two unbeaten teams in Class C South, opened a 34-0 lead in the first half.

Oscar Saunders ran for one touchdown and threw to Caleb Eklund for another to help build the lead, and Cody Gullikson powered in for the first of his two touchdowns.

The Class D Knights (0-3) broke through late in the second quarter on Zach Cote’s 25-yard run, but Gullikson tacked on his second TD just before halftime to make it 41-6.

Caleb Bowles scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 27-yard run.

NOKOMIS 15, OCEANSIDE 14: Andrew Haining threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Colby Pinette with 10 seconds remaining, then connected with Chance Graves for the 2-point conversion as the Warriors (2-1) rallied past the Mariners (1-2) in Newport.

Nokomis drove 66 yards in 67 seconds for the winning touchdown. A pass interference penalty on fourth down kept the drive alive, and the touchdown came on fourth-and-1.

The Warriors then lined up for a tying conversion kick, but Haining, the holder, passed instead to Graves.

Oceanside took an 8-0 lead on a 9-yard sweep by Michael Norton Jr. and a conversion rush by Ben Ripley just before halftime.

Nokomis cut the deficit to 8-7 when Haining scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

Michael Yates’ 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth made it 14-7.

Norton finished with 137 yards on 13 carries, and Ripley had nine carries for 84 yards.

SOCCER

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SANFORD 1: Frank Vondrak scored off a pass from Chase Pierce in overtime to lift the Trojans (2-3) past the Spartans (3-2-1) at Saco.

Sanford took a 1-0 lead early in the first half on a goal from Felix Meas. Pierce tied the game midway through the second half.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, LAKE REGION 0: Julius Rapp and Matt Gurney scored in the first half to start the Patriots (2-2) on their way to a win over the Lakers (1-4) in Gray.

Nick Pelletier and Austin Laliberty each added a second-half goal. CJ Ferguson made 12 saves for Lake Region.

MT. BLUE 3, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Sam Smith scored twice and added an assist for the Cougars (4-0-1) in a win at Hampden.

Nick Gurney also scored for Mt. Blue, and Hunter Bolduc made six saves.

Johnny Wolfington scored for Hampden (1-4).

