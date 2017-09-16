SCARBOROUGH — Gaby Panagakos scored both goals for Scarborough, and the Red Storm won a battle of unbeaten Class A South girls’ soccer teams, posting a 2-1 victory Saturday against Bonny Eagle.

Panagakos got the only goal of the first half, then made it 2-0 early in the second half.

Maddy Boothby scored for Bonny Eagle (4-1) with about eight minutes remaining, and Sydney Gillingham recorded 13 saves.

Emily Royce stopped five shots for Scarborough (5-0).

NOBLE 3, SANFORD 0: Amy Fleming’s goal 1:19 into the game started the Knights (3-1) on their way to victory over Sanford (3-2) in North Berwick.

Maddie Howard set up the first goal, hitting Fleming on the outside wing as she broke in on goal.

Noble added a pair of goals off corner kicks in the second half, with Bella Reil scoring from Sami Couture and Couture scoring from Olivia Hersom.

Noble’s Raegan Kelly and Sanford’s Linda Johnson each had 10 saves.

MARSHWOOD 9, BIDDEFORD 1: Marin Smith scored three goals and Ella Nelson added two as the Hawks (4-0-1) cruised past the Tigers (1-4) in Biddeford.

Casey Perry, Lexi McGee, Zoey Boyer and Margaret Spear also scored for Marshwood, which led 4-0 at halftime.

Serene Spreight scored a late second-half goal for Biddeford.

WINDHAM 9, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 0: Maggie Lloyd notched three goals for the Eagles (4-1) in a win over the Lions (0-5) in Windham.

Sara Barrett, Hannah Kaplan, Julia McKenna, Emma Yale and Meghan Hoffses also scored, and the Eagles got an own goal.

MGA keeper Hope Olson stopped 19 shots. Kaitlyn Roberts made one save for Windham.

FREEPORT 2, LAKE REGION 0: Abbi King scored both goals as the Falcons (3-2) defeated the Lakers (0-3-1) in Naples.

King’s first goal was a penalty kick with 19:33 remaining in the first half. Her second came on a shot from outside the box with 3:50 left in the match.

Carly Intraversato of Freeport and Madison Rock of Lake Region each recorded four saves.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Izzy Brindley and Laurel Thomas scored for the Patriots (2-4) in a victory over the Hawks (1-4) in Gray.

Lakyn Hink scored for the Hawks, and Kylie Day recorded eight saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Grace Gillian scored two goals and set up another in the first half, and the Capers (3-1) shut out the Raiders (0-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Abbie Caswell, Karli Chapin, Tori McGrath, Prezlie Piscopo and Zoe Preble also scored for Cape Elizabeth, which led 5-0 at halftime.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 1, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Tatum Hancock’s goal late in regulation gave the Eagles (3-1-1) a win over the Panthers (1-5) in Waldoboro.

BANGOR 2, SKOWHEGAN 1: Libby Spekhardt and Maddie Cormier scored to lead Bangor (3-0-1) to a win at home.

Skowhegan (0-5) got a goal from Alyssa Everett and five saves from Amber Merry.

FIELD HOCKEY

YARMOUTH 2, GREELY 1: Emilie Martin drove home a penalty stroke for the go-ahead goal two minutes into the second half, lifting the Clippers (4-1) over the Rangers (2-2-1) in Cumberland.

Greely took a 1-0 lead when Delia Knox sent an Ella Novick pass into the cage nine minutes into the game.

The Clippers tied it two minutes before halftime on Lydia Guay’s unassisted goal.

Cayte Tillotson made 13 saves for Yarmouth. Greely goalies Elizabeth Brown and Kylie Rogers combined for 10 saves.

FREEPORT 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Natalie Anderson, Ally Randall and Hannah Groves each scored two goals as the Falcons (4-0-1) downed the Patriots (1-4) in Gray.

Brooke Toothaker got the other goal for Freeport, which led 5-0 at halftime.

Emily Hargreaves scored for the Patriots, and Alicia Credit made 23 saves.

LAKE REGION 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Paige Davis, Desiree Berry and Olivia Deschenes scored to lead the Lakers (2-4) over the Capers (2-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Davis and Victoria Ross each had an assist.

Christiana Pinette recorded 22 saves for Cape Elizabeth.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Haiden Sawyer and Isabelle Eldridge scored first-half goals to lead the Hawks (4-1) over the Rangers (0-4-1) in Hiram.

Nicole Roberts recorded six saves for Traip. Haley Babb had one save for Sacopee Valley.

WINSLOW 3, LAWRENCE 1: Weslee Littlefield and Anna Petrovic converted penalty corners in the final 13 minutes as the Black Raiders (5-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-4) in Fairfield.

BANGOR 2, CONY 1: Lexi Cunningham scored the tying goal for Bangor (4-2) late in regulation and Gabby Gonzalez got the winner in overtime as the Rams won in Augusta.

Kami Lambert scored in the second half for Cony (2-3-1).

