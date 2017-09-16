CASTINE — Massachusetts Maritime stretched its lead to 14 points in the third quarter and held on to beat Maine Maritime 34-25 to win the 45th meeting between the two schools and secure the Admiral’s Cup on Saturday.

Richie Phillips scored on a 3-yard run with 6:29 left in the third quarter as Mass. Maritime (1-1) took a 27-13 lead. Maine Maritime (0-2) got within two on a 21-yard touchdown run by Jacob Doolan in the third quarter and a 1-yard run by Corey Creeger in the fourth. The Mariners attempted to tie it, but Creeger was stopped on the two-point conversion try.

Derek Stegman scored on a 4-yard pass from Chris Haggerty in the fourth for Mass. Maritime.

WILLIAMS 28, BOWDOIN 14: Frank Stola caught seven catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and the Ephs (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) scored 21 straight points in the second half to beat the Polar Bears (0-1, 0-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Noah Nelson scored two touchdowns for Bowdoin.

AMHERST 38, BATES 17: Ollie Eberth threw for four touchdowns, and the Mammoths (1-0) beat the Bobcats (0-1) in Amherst Massachusetts.

Tyler Baum rushed for 49 yards on four carries and a 3-yard touchdown for Bates. Jaason Lopez scored on a 4-yard run as well for the Bobcats.

TRINITY 35, COLBY 0: Max Chipouras rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bantams (1-0) over the Mules (0-1) in the NESCAC opener in Hartford, Connecticut.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 6, WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 0: Emma Stevens scored two goals, and the Polar Bears (2-1, 2-1 NESCAC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime and beat Cardinals in Brunswick.

Elizabeth Bennewitz, Kara Finnerty, Sarah Jane Weil and Juliana Fiore also scored for Bowdoin.

WILLIAMS 4, COLBY 1: Libby Dolan had two goals and an assist as the No. 13 Ephs (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-2, 0-2) in Waterville.

Meredith Keenan scored for Colby.

UNE 7, ROGER WILLIAMS 2: Vonde Saunders scored three goals and Kendra MacDonald had two assists as the Nor’easters (4-1, 2-0 CCC) beat the Hawks (3-2, 1-1) at Big Blue Turf Stadium in Biddeford.

Hannah Buckley, Brenna Sicard, Brooke Lemerise and Kersey Boulay also scored for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 0: Maggie Redman’s goal 10 minutes into the second half was the difference as the Huskies (2-4, 1-1 LEC) beat Eastern Connecticut (1-4, 1-1) in Willimantic, Connecticut.

BATES 3, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Lily Nygren, Caroline O’Reilly and Lauren Foster each scored to lead the Bobcats (1-3) over the Beavers (1-4) in Lewiston.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, WESLEYAN 0: Ethan Ellsworth scored from Levi Morant 2:13 into the game and the Polar Bears (3-1, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (3-1, 0-1) in Brunswick.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Darion Richeme and Max Cano both scored as the Colonials (3-3, 1-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (2-3, 0-1) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Richard Glemawu stopped six shots for Southern Maine.

BATES 3, NEWBURY COLLEGE 1: Nate Merchant, Beaufils Kimpolo-Pene and Austin Sansone scored as the Bobcats (3-0) beat the Nighthawks (2-4) in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Nilton De Andrade scored for Newbury College, while Robbie Montanaro had four saves for Bates.

WILLIAMS 1, COLBY 0: Mark Sisco scored in the first half as the Ephs (3-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-2, 0-2) in Waterville.

Bobby Schneiderman had two saves for the Ephs, and Avery Gibson five for Colby.

ST. JOSEPH’S 0, NORWICH 0: Blake Mullen had seven saves, including two in overtime, as the Monks (4-0-1, 1-0-1 GNAC) played to a tie with the Cadets (2-3-2, 1-0-1) in Standish.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Troy Remillard scored two goals as the Golden Bears (5-1, 1-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (1-5, 0-1) in Biddeford.

Nick Kubacki also scored. Nathan Delesdernier had six saves for UNE.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Autumn Sorice had two goals and an assist as the Colonials (6-0, 1-0 LEC) downed the Huskies (2-3, 0-1) in Gorham.

Andrea DeVoe, Devon Shugdinis, Alexandra DeLuca and Jenna Gentile also scored for Western Connecticut State.

WILLIAMS 3, COLBY 0: Natasha Albaneze scored 13 minutes into the game, and the Ephs (4-0, 3-0 NESCAC) shut out the Mules (2-1-1, 0-1-1) in Waterville.

Alison Lu and Ilana Albert scored in the second half for Williams. Dani Lonati stopped nine shots for Colby.

CORNELL 1, MAINE 0: Kaili Gregory scored on a penalty kick and the Big Red (2-3) beat the Black Bears (2-5-1) in Ithaca, New York.

Anna Lena Kriesbisch made eight saves for the Black Bears.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 1, UNE 0: Danielle Dixon scored 19 minutes into the game off a pass from Marielle Caron, and the Golden Bears (3-2-1, 1-0 CCC) held off the Nor’easters (4-2, 0-1) in Biddeford.

BABSON 2, BATES 0: Katherine Cullen and Kerry Dunn scored goals as the Beavers (3-3) beat the Bobcats (2-1) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

SAINT JOSEPH’S 9, ANNA MARIA 0: Kendall Dolan, Haley DaGraca and Emily DeLuca each scored two goals to lead the Monks (4-3, 2-2) over the Amcats (0-5, 0-4) in a GNAC mathcup in Paxton, Massachussetts.

WESLEYAN 1, BOWDOIN 1: Emily Pawlak scored as the Polar Bears (1-1-1, 0-1-1 NESCAC) tied the Cardinals (2-1-1, 0-1-1) in Brunswick.

Kayla O’Brien scored for Wesleyan.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. LOSES TWO: Bradley Murphy hit a two-run triple and later scored as New Hampshire Tech. (3-2, 3-2) used three sixth-inning runs for 3-1 victory over the SeaWolves (4-2, 4-2) during the second game of their YSCC doubleheader in South Portland.

Murphy Had two RBI and scored twice as NHTI won the opener 11-9.

