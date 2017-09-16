GOLF

Jutanugarn leads LPGA major by one shot

Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot 3-under 68 to lead the Evian Championship second round on Saturday in Evian-Les-Bains, France, and could join her younger sister Ariya in golf’s record book.

Seeking to be the first sisters to win a major title, Moriya’s 9-under total left her one shot ahead of Ayako Uehara of Japan, who had seven birdies in her round of 66.

The leading group Sunday is completed by Katherine Kirk of Australia, who carded a 69 to trail Moriya by two strokes. All three playing partners will seek their first major.

A victory for Moriya – who has a career-best finish of 10th at a major – would make the Jutanugarns the first sisters to win a major since the U.S. LPGA Tour was founded 67 years ago.

FEDEX CUP: Marc Leishman finished with a birdie for a 3-under 68 to extend his lead to five shots over Jason Day and Rickie Fowler going into the final round of the BMW Championship in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Fowler and Day failed to take advantage of the scoring holes on the back nine at Conway Farms, and both had to settle for a 70.

Leishman was at 19-under 194.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand birdied his last hole to card 5-under-par 66 and take the lead after the third round of the KLM Open in Spijk, Netherlands.

Kiradech birdied four of his first eight holes and went around in regulation pars until his final-hole birdie. His 14-under total gave him a one-shot lead over Romain Wattel of France, who posted a 7-under 64 to move to 13 under.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham remains winless in the English Premier League at Wembley Stadium after being held to a goalless draw by Swansea.

Harry Kane came closest to breaking the deadlock when his second-half effort struck the crossbar, but Swansea held on for what could be a crucial point come the end of the season.

MLS: In front of the largest crowd to attend a stand-alone MLS match, Josef Martinez had his second straight hat trick and his third of the season to help Atlanta United hold on for a 3-3 draw against Orlando City in Atlanta.

Atlanta United (12-8-7) set the record with 70,425 on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The previous record was held by the Los Angeles Galaxy for the 69,255 who attended their first match at the Rose Bowl in 1996.

PREP SCHOOLS

BOYS’ SOCCER: Tucker Smith scored the lone goal of the match as Berwick Academy (3-0) beat Governor’s Academy 1-0 in Byfield, Massachusetts.

Evan Ney recorded his third consecutive shutout for the Bulldogs, while Brendan Tribastone and Pierce Wood played a strong game in the middle.

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Aaliyah Farid scored twice while leading Berwick Academy (3-0) to a 3-0 victory over Holderness (0-1) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Kenza Farid also scored for the Bulldogs.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Justin Allgaier pulled away off the final restart and captured the race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joiet, Illinois.

Allgaier, from nearby Riverton, won for the second time this season in NASCAR’s second-tier series. JR Motorsports had a banner day with Allgaier’s win and the official coronation of Elliott Sadler’s regular-season championship.

Xfinity opens its postseason next week.

– Staff and news service report

