Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.

The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, and 1,446 points Sunday after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road.

Clemson started the season at No. 5 because of uncertainty at quarterback, where it had to replace Deshaun Watson, and other offensive positions. The Tigers have shown they are still a legitimate threat under Kelly Bryant, who passed for 316 yards and one touchdowon, and rushed for two scores.

“I just tried to make plays with my arm and legs,” he said.

Alabama remains No. 1 with 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points.

Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners received the remaining first-place vote.

Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 Southern California. Oklahoma State rose three spots to No. 6, its best ranking since late in the 2013 season.

Washington is No. 7 and three Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

AUBURN: Backup quarterback Sean White was arrested early Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.

White had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

