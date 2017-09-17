NEW YORK — Kevin Hart has publicly apologized to his pregnant wife and his kids for what he described as a “bad error in judgment.”

The comedian and box office star posted a video to Instagram on Saturday in which he said he wasn’t perfect and recently made poor decisions.

He said there were “no excuses” but that someone was trying to seek financial gain over his mistakes, and he’d rather confess than let that happen.

Hart married his wife, Eniko, last year. She is expecting their first child soon. He has two children from a previous marriage.

– From news service reports

