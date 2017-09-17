EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Defying driving rain and hail in a playoff, Anna Nordqvist beat unheralded American Brittany Altomare on the first extra hole to win the Evian Championship on Sunday.

Nordqvist took the fifth and final major of the season by sinking a 4-foot putt for a bogey 5 on the soaked 18th hole while the 102nd-ranked Altomare had a six.

Course workers removed pools of standing water from the 18th green as the players approached the putting surface after their third shots. The par-4 hole played long all afternoon and was near-treacherous for the playoff.

“I am from Sweden and I’m freezing,” said Nordqvist, who was confined to bed for two weeks in July by a bout of mononucleosis.

“I feel like I’m pretty used to bad conditions, and that was probably some of the worst I’ve seen.”

The 30-year-old Nordqvist earned $547,500 for the win, her first major since the 2009 LPGA Championship.

Altomare got $340,000 for her second career top-10 finish, three weeks after she secured a third-place tie at the Portland (Oregon) Classic.

“It’s really big,” the 26-year-old Massachusetts native said. “I had a good week in Portland … and I felt like I could now start getting some good finishes.”

Nordqvist and Altomare both shot 66 for 9-under totals of 204.

PGA: Given another opportunity to win, Marc Leishman didn’t give anyone much of a chance in the BMW Championship.

Staked to a five-shot lead, Leishman made back-to-back birdies late in the final round in Lake Forest, Illinois, to put away the final challenge, then closed with a birdie for a 4-under 67 to set the tournament record.

The five-shot victory sends him to East Lake next week for the Tour Championship with a clear shot at winning the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus.

Leishman finished at 23-under 261, breaking the 72-hole tournament record set by Tiger Woods in 2007.

The drama was in the race for the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings. Tour rookies Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay made key birdies late to advance to the playoff finale.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Romain Wattel shot a steady 2-under 69 in Spijk, Netherlands, to finish 15 under and win the KLM Open, the Frenchman’s first victory in 187 tournaments on the European Tour.

Wattel, who posted a 7-under 64 to move into contention on Saturday, had four birdies and two bogeys in the final round and parred his final seven holes to close out his maiden win.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.