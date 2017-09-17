In her letter of Sept. 12 (“Women who have abortions choose to disobey God’s will”), Virginia Cowperthwaite is very decided in her knowledge of what is God’s will. I suggest that such certainty is usually derived from a person’s already-formed opinion, which then looks to Scripture to support it.

She is entitled to her opinion. What she may not do, yet seeks to do, is require others of us who identify as Christian or persons of faith to agree with her. I do not.

The prophet Micah says that it is God’s will “to do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with God.” For me, that humility suggests that we not try to judge the personal faith decisions of others on the basis of our beliefs and biases, but allow them the choice of their understanding of God, faith and circumstance. To be fully human means to make choices based on one’s own understanding of faith, their personal circumstances and their relationship to others.

In such a context, abortion can be a morally justified and ethically correct option. As a person of Christian faith, I helped to found the Religious Coalition for Abortion Rights and am a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood. That is where my faith leads me, not to the absolutism expressed by the writer.

The Rev. Donald J. Rudalevige

Cape Elizabeth

