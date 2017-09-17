MEDFORD — The Maine Warden Service has assembled a team to renew the search for a 71-year-old woman who disappeared last fall.

The original search for Diana Estey of Medford was suspended in November after searchers using dogs and aircraft were unable to find any clues to her whereabouts.

Wardens say the new ground search on Sunday will focus on the Medford area.

Estey was last seen on Oct. 31 and she was reported missing several days later. Wardens say she liked to walk and was not known to have memory problems.

