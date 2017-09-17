Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard still doesn’t know whether he will pitch again for the Mets this season.

The 2016 All-Star has been sidelined since tearing a lat muscle in April, and the team had hoped he could pitch this weekend.

But after a medical examination Saturday, Syndergaard was told that he will pitch in a simulated game before the team decides whether he will face Washington this weekend at Citi Field.

Astros: Right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers will not return to the rotation Tuesday, and will instead throw another bullpen session in a couple days before the team decides when he will pitch again.

YANKEES: In a possible preview of the AL wild-card matchup, the Twins visit Yankee Stadium for a three-game set beginning Monday night.

Yankees ace Luis Severino would be on regular rest if he pitched Wednesday, but Manager Joe Girardi says Masahiro Tanaka is mostly likely to start that day.

The Yankees might not want to give Minnesota a free look at Severino before the wild-card game scheduled for Oct. 3. Severino has never faced the Twins, not even in spring training.

TIGERS: Miguel Cabrera had the day off Sunday after leaving Saturday’s game with chronic back pain. Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera, who has been dealing with the problem all season, will continue to play in the season’s final two weeks.

MARLINS: Giancarlo Stanton told Miami Manager Don Mattingly he could use a day off because of fatigue and was not in the starting lineup for the Marlins’ game against Milwaukee.

He pinch hit in the fourth inning and hit a hard grounder that deflected off Travis Shaw’s glove at third and bounced to Orlando Arcia at shortstop for a groundout.

Braves: Left fielder Matt Kemp missed a second straight game because of recurring hamstring soreness and will be reevaluated Tuesday. He is hitting .184 with four homers and 11 RBI in 13 games this month.

REDS: Right-handed pitcher Drew Storen will undergo Tommy John surgery to replace the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Manager Bryan Price announced.

• Scooter Gennett’s home run was his 25th of the season, giving the Reds five players with at least that many for the second time in franchise history and first since the 1956 team also finished with five at 25 or more. They included Hall-of-Famer Frank Robinson, who hit a team-high 38 on his way to being named Rookie of the Year.

Cubs: Catcher Willson Contreras’ two-game suspension for his argument with umpire Jordan Baker was reduced to one game, and he served the penalty Sunday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.