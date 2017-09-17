NEW YORK — Ubaldo Jimenez struck out 10 in just five innings, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the skidding Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Sunday.

The Orioles had lost nine of 10 before halting a team that had hammered them all season. Baltimore finished 7-12 against the Yankees this year, giving up 154 runs along the way.

New York's Gary Sanchez reacts after striking out to end the Yankees' 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in New York.

Didi Gregorius homered for the third straight day as New York’s four-game winning streak ended. The Yankees remained three games behind AL East-leading Boston, and hold a comfortable lead atop the wild-card race.

Jimenez (6-10) had been hit hard lately, and was 0-3 in his previous five starts. He gave up three hits and one run – Gregorius’ 24th homer tied the Yankees’ record for a shortstop set by Derek Jeter in 1999.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 1: Justin Verlander struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered to put Houston on top in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West at home.

INDIANS 3, ROYALS 2: Corey Kluber pushed to the front of the Cy Young race with another dominant start and Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer as Cleveland celebrated a division title at home by edging Kansas City.

Kluber (17-4), who has lost once since July 4, allowed three singles in seven innings and has not given up a run in 22 straight innings.

TWINS 13, BLUE JAYS 7: Eddie Rosario homered twice, Joe Mauer hit a grand slam and Minnesota overcame a five-run deficit at home to beat Toronto.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 2: Joey Gallo hit a monster home run and Miguel Gonzalez pitched well to lead the Rangers at Anaheim, dropping the Angels to two games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

TIGERS 12, WHITE SOX 0: Matthew Boyd’s no-hit bid ended when Tim Anderson doubled with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Detroit left-hander closed out the first nine-inning complete game of his pro career.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, CARDINALS 3: Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the seventh, and host Chicago finished a sweep of St. Louis.

Kyle Schwarber hit his 27th homer as the Cubs won their sixth straight.

PADRES 4, ROCKIES 3: Rockies closer Greg Holland dropped the ball trying to tag Matt Szczur on Austin Hedge’s squeeze bunt in the ninth inning, allowing San Diego to finish a rally and win at Denver.

REDS 5, PIRATES 2: Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning and host Cincinnati completed its second three-game sweep of slumping Pittsburgh.

METS 5, BRAVES 1: Robert Gsellman didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera had a two-run, pinch-hit homer and New York won at Atlanta.

GIANTS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Pablo Sandoval homered and drove in three runs, rookie Chris Stratton pitched six strong innings and host San Francisco beat Arizona.

BREWERS 10, MARLINS 3: Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina each had two hits in an eight-run fourth inning, lifting Milwaukee over hurricane-displaced Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 6, PHILLIES 3: Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to lift Oakland at Philadelphia.

