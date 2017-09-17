DENVER — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment Sunday on an ESPN report that he is holding up a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell has been reportedly close to an agreement since last month on a five-year extension that would run through 2024.

The situation could come to a head on a conference call Wednesday when the NFL’s six-man compensation committee will discuss a term proposal for Goodell, according to the ESPN report.

Jones will be on that call, even though he’s not on the compensation committee.

Jones has interjected himself into the process, becoming the unofficial seventh member of the committee.

Jones is unhappy with the league office and its handling of domestic violence allegations made by the former girlfriend of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was suspended by the league for six games. A federal judge issued an injunction that allows Elliott to play for the Cowboys while he appeals the suspension.

PANTHERS: X-rays revealed that Greg Olsen suffered a broken right foot in Carolina’s 9-3 win over Buffalo, and the three-time Pro Bowl tight end is expected to miss significant playing time.

Olsen has never missed a game because of injury in his 11 NFL seasons.

He said felt “something pop” in his foot in the first half while running a route. He tried to go back in but knew something was wrong.

“I didn’t touch anybody,” Olsen said. “I didn’t get hit. It’s just the way my foot went down.”

CHARGERS: Antonio Gates caught his 112th touchdown pass, breaking his tie with Tony Gonzalez for the NFL record for a tight end.

Gates, 37, scored on a 7-yard pass from Philip Rivers midway through the third quarter against the Dolphins.

Gates also made his 900th reception in the first half, becoming the third tight end to hit that mark.

DOLPHINS: Miami played the Chargers without starter Lawrence Timmons, one of the team’s two every-down linebackers.

Timmons, an 11-year veteran who is beginning his first season with the Dolphins, went AWOL on Saturday according to Fox Sports.

A league source said the Dolphins have found him and are trying to gather more information about his disappearance.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.