AUTO RACING

Newgarden wins IndyCar championship in Sonoma

Josef Newgarden won his first IndyCar championship by closing out the best year of his career as the top driver at Team Penske.

Newgarden turned in a nearly flawless performance Sunday at Sonoma Raceway in California to prevent his Penske teammates, as well as four-time champion Scott Dixon, from taking the title away from him. Penske driver Simon Pagenaud used pit strategy to win the race, but Newgarden finished second to win the title by 17 points.

GRAND PRIX: Lewis Hamilton profited from the chaos to win the Singapore Grand Prix and extend his championship lead to 28 points as title rival Sebastian Vettel lost huge ground after crashing out on the first lap.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo prevented a Mercedes 1-2 by finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who placed third.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Candace Parker’s driving layup with 2.9 seconds to play gave the Los Angeles Sparks an 89-87 win and three-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals in Phoenix.

Parker finished with 21 points and 11 assists.

• Maya Moore scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx completed a sweep of host Washington Mystics with an 81-70 win in Game 3.

Seimone Augustus added 18 points as Minnesota secured its third consecutive finals appearance and sixth in seven seasons.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Jason Demers from the Florida Panthers for forward Jamie McGinn.

The 29-year-old Demers had nine goals and 19 assists in 81 games for the Panthers last season.

McGinn, also 29, had nine goals and eight assists in 72 games for the Coyotes.

• Poor ice conditions after a weekend concert by Latin pop artists Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman has forced the Arizona Coyotes to cancel their Monday preseason game at Gila River Arena against the Los Angeles Kings.

• Tyler Wong scored three times and added an assist in the Vegas Golden Knights’ first preseason game to help the NHL’s newest franchise rout the host Vancouver Canucks 9-4.

TENNIS

JAPAN OPEN: Zarina Diyas won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating home favorite Miyu Kato 6-2, 7-5 to take the title, in Tokyo.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 after scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes on a miserable return to Old Trafford for Wayne Rooney.

• Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw for the first time in almost 20 months when Arsenal produced a disciplined display to frustrate the Premier League champions.

MLS: Andre Blake made eight saves for Philadelphia and the Union and the New York Red Bulls played to a scoreless draw in Harrison, New Jersey.

HORSE RACING

OBITUARY: Penny Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her disabled father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge, died in her Boulder, Colorado, home. She was 95.

In 1973, Secretariat became the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years, sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

– News service reports

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.