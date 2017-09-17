The Maine Sunday Telegram analyzed the House bill and the Senate committee reports and compared their appropriations for key programs the president had slated for reduction or elimination. Here’s some of what we found:

Low Income Home Energy Assistance

What it does: provides heating assistance to about 45,000 Mainers

Trump proposal: eliminates the $3.4 billion program

House budget: $3.4 billion

Senate budget: $3.4 billion

Meals on Wheels (Health and Human Services)

What it does: funds the delivery of meals to the elderly and disabled

Trump proposal: initially appeared to eliminate program but ultimately proposed a $1.4 million cut to $226 million

House budget: $227 million

Senate budget: $227 million

Legal Services Corporation

What it does: represents the bulk of funding for Pine Tree Legal Assistance, which helps 4,500 poor Mainers bring their grievances to court

Trump proposal: eliminates the $385 million program

House budget: $300 million

Senate budget: $385 million

Sea Grant (NOAA)

What it does: gives bulk of funding for the University of Maine’s $1.8 million Sea Grant program, which provides technical support to Maine’s marine industries and helped found the Fisherman’s Forum, Portland Fish Exchange, UMaine Lobster Institute

Trump proposal: eliminates the $65 million program

House budget: $65 million

Senate budget: $67 million.

National Estuarine Research Reserves (NOAA)

What it does: provides most funding for operation and research at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm and New Hampshire’s Great Bay National Estuarine Reserve

Trump proposal: eliminates the $23.5 million program

House budget: $23.5 million

Senate budget: $25 million

Community Development Block Grants (HUD)

What it does: provides millions in funding to Maine towns and cities to address the needs of homeless people and improve housing and economic opportunities in low-income neighborhoods

Trump proposal: eliminates the $3 billion program

House budget: $2.9 billion

Senate budget: $3 billion

BrowNfields grants (EPA)

What they do: provides revolving loans that have helped clean up numerous Maine properties so they could be redeveloped, including the former trash-to-energy plant in Biddeford, the Old Town Canoe factory in Old Town and the T.W. Dick complex in Gardiner

Trump proposal: cuts the $90 million program by 31 percent

House budget: $90 million

Senate budget: $80 million

Indoor radon grants (EPA)

What they do: provide funds to mitigate radon in Maine buildings

Trump proposal: eliminates $8 million

House budget: $8 million

Senate budget: $8 million

National Estuary Program grants (EPA)

What they do: provide most funding to Casco Bay Partnership, which supports funds environmental and ocean acidification monitoring sites in the bay

Trump proposal: eliminates $20.5 million program

House budget: $18.3 million

Senate budget: $27 million

Beach monitoring grants (EPA)

What they do: funds the Maine Healthy Beaches program, the only beach water quality monitoring in the state

Trump proposal: eliminates $9.5 million program

House budget: unclear, but substantially increases funding for water quality grants overall

Senate budget: $9.5 million

Corporation for Public Broadcasting

What it does: provides Maine Public $1.7 million annually, or 14 percent of its budget

Trump proposal: eliminates $495 million program

House budget: $445 million

Senate budget: $445 million

National Endowments for Arts, Humanities

What they do: together the two entities provided $2.8 million in grants to Maine institutions last year, supporting programs at the Maine State Museum, Maine Arts Commission and individual artists

Trump proposal: eliminates both $150 million programs

House budget: $145 million for each

Senate budget: $148.4 million for each

– Colin Woodard

