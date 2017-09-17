The Maine Sunday Telegram analyzed the House bill and the Senate committee reports and compared their appropriations for key programs the president had slated for reduction or elimination. Here’s some of what we found:
Low Income Home Energy Assistance
What it does: provides heating assistance to about 45,000 Mainers
Trump proposal: eliminates the $3.4 billion program
House budget: $3.4 billion
Senate budget: $3.4 billion
Meals on Wheels (Health and Human Services)
What it does: funds the delivery of meals to the elderly and disabled
Trump proposal: initially appeared to eliminate program but ultimately proposed a $1.4 million cut to $226 million
House budget: $227 million
Senate budget: $227 million
Legal Services Corporation
What it does: represents the bulk of funding for Pine Tree Legal Assistance, which helps 4,500 poor Mainers bring their grievances to court
Trump proposal: eliminates the $385 million program
House budget: $300 million
Senate budget: $385 million
Sea Grant (NOAA)
What it does: gives bulk of funding for the University of Maine’s $1.8 million Sea Grant program, which provides technical support to Maine’s marine industries and helped found the Fisherman’s Forum, Portland Fish Exchange, UMaine Lobster Institute
Trump proposal: eliminates the $65 million program
House budget: $65 million
Senate budget: $67 million.
National Estuarine Research Reserves (NOAA)
What it does: provides most funding for operation and research at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm and New Hampshire’s Great Bay National Estuarine Reserve
Trump proposal: eliminates the $23.5 million program
House budget: $23.5 million
Senate budget: $25 million
Community Development Block Grants (HUD)
What it does: provides millions in funding to Maine towns and cities to address the needs of homeless people and improve housing and economic opportunities in low-income neighborhoods
Trump proposal: eliminates the $3 billion program
House budget: $2.9 billion
Senate budget: $3 billion
BrowNfields grants (EPA)
What they do: provides revolving loans that have helped clean up numerous Maine properties so they could be redeveloped, including the former trash-to-energy plant in Biddeford, the Old Town Canoe factory in Old Town and the T.W. Dick complex in Gardiner
Trump proposal: cuts the $90 million program by 31 percent
House budget: $90 million
Senate budget: $80 million
Indoor radon grants (EPA)
What they do: provide funds to mitigate radon in Maine buildings
Trump proposal: eliminates $8 million
House budget: $8 million
Senate budget: $8 million
National Estuary Program grants (EPA)
What they do: provide most funding to Casco Bay Partnership, which supports funds environmental and ocean acidification monitoring sites in the bay
Trump proposal: eliminates $20.5 million program
House budget: $18.3 million
Senate budget: $27 million
Beach monitoring grants (EPA)
What they do: funds the Maine Healthy Beaches program, the only beach water quality monitoring in the state
Trump proposal: eliminates $9.5 million program
House budget: unclear, but substantially increases funding for water quality grants overall
Senate budget: $9.5 million
Corporation for Public Broadcasting
What it does: provides Maine Public $1.7 million annually, or 14 percent of its budget
Trump proposal: eliminates $495 million program
House budget: $445 million
Senate budget: $445 million
National Endowments for Arts, Humanities
What they do: together the two entities provided $2.8 million in grants to Maine institutions last year, supporting programs at the Maine State Museum, Maine Arts Commission and individual artists
Trump proposal: eliminates both $150 million programs
House budget: $145 million for each
Senate budget: $148.4 million for each
– Colin Woodard