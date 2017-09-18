LOS ANGELES — Actress Kate Walsh says she had a benign brain tumor removed two years ago and is fully recovered.
The former “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice” star told Cosmopolitan she suffered physical and cognitive problems before being diagnosed with a tumor in her brain the size of a small lemon. She told the magazine that after getting the news, “I just left my body.”
Walsh had surgery to remove the growth three days later. It was later found to be benign.
Walsh said she took nine months off before going back to work.
