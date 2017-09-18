Mid Coast Hospital

Eric Lee Berry Lowell, born Sept. 7 to Charles Lee Berry and Kimberly Nicole Lowell of Brunswick.

Fischer Jeremy Collier, born Sept. 5 to Jeremy David Collier and Kerry Yvette Lumbar-Trexler of Bath. Grandparents are David and Susan Collier of Arrowsic, Randy Lumbar of New Hampshire and the late Pauline Lumbar. Great-grandparents are Mildred Gundsy of Keene, New Hampshire, and Alice of Bath.

Declan Mathew Freeman, born Sept 8 to Steve and Nicole (Holman) Freeman IV of Woolwich. Grandparents are Ron and Tammie Holman Jr. and Matt and Julie Stevens, all of Bowdoinham.

Landon James Lantagne, born Sept. 7 to Ryan Christopher and Lauren Ashleigh (Keizer) Lantagne of Dresden.

Makenna Lyn Doughty, born Sept. 8 to Chad Bruce Doughty and Misty Kim Smith of Lisbon. Grandparents are Norma Esposito of Bath, Steve Schneidewind of West Bath, Richard Doughty of Bowdoin and Rebecca Doughty of Lisbon Falls. Great-grandparent is Carol Schneidewind.

Southern Maine Health Care

Caleb Jordan Burns, born Sept. 1 to Joseph Burns and Melissa Knox of Biddeford. Grandparents are Anthony Dilboy and Tami Knox of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Michael Burns Sr. of Lynn, Massachusetts.

Charlie Rae-Louise Matewski, born Sept. 2 to Craig and Rachel Matewski of Lebanon.

Lydia Hope Mabry, born Sept. 6 to Robert Mabry and Fayth Rousseau of Biddeford. Grandparents are George Cote and Robert Mabry, both of Biddeford, Melissa Mabry of Gorham and the late Hope Rousseau, formerly of Lewiston.

Mila Raelynn Toner, born Sept. 8 to Jeremy Toner and Nicole Bean of Wells. Grandparents are Eddie and Julie Bean of Biddeford and Terri Toner of Wells.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.