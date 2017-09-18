PARIS – An American college student who was one of four women attacked with acid at a Marseille train station says on Facebook that she’s planning to continue her “incredible opportunity” to study in France.

Michelle Krug asked for prayers for the alleged assailant, a 41-year-old woman described by police as “disturbed.”

The four women are part of the study abroad program of Boston College, a private Jesuit school.

Two women who posted late Sunday on Facebook asked for prayers for the assailant. Krug said she was one of two who got hit in the eye with “a weak solution of hydrochloric acid,” but added that “mental illness is not a choice and should not be villainized.”

Boston College quoted police as saying the attack wasn’t thought to be terror-related.

A spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor’s office said that the suspect did not make any extremist threats or declarations during the attack at the city’s Saint Charles train station.

The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity, per the custom of the French judicial system. She said all four of the victims were in their 20s and were treated at a hospital, two of them for shock. The suspect was taken into police custody.

Boston College identified the students as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Krug and Kelsey Korsten.

The Marseille fire department was alerted just after 11 a.m. Sunday and dispatched four vehicles and 14 firefighters to the train station, a department spokeswoman said.

Two of the Americans were “slightly injured” with acid but did not require emergency medical treatment from medics at the scene, the spokeswoman said. She requested anonymity in keeping with fire department protocol.

Regional newspaper La Provence, quoting unidentified police officials, reported that the suspect had a history of mental health problems and noted that she remained at the site of the attack without trying to flee.

A spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Paris said the U.S. consulate in Marseille was in contact with French authorities. Marseille is a port city in southern France that is closer to Barcelona than Paris.

