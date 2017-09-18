Wednesday

Otisfield community lunch, featuring roast pork, hashbrowns, carrots, salads, apple crisp, coffee and tea. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Free.

Friday

Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza dinner, including meat, veggie and clam sauces on pasta, with pizza, salad, Italian bread, pies and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, 147 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 for children 3 to 11, free for children 2 and younger.

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Super supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

Saturday

Community roast beef dinner, with all the fixings. 5 to 6 p.m. Windham Hill United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. $10, $5 for children younger than 12.

Roast beef dinner, seating at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. $10. For reservations, call 775-1179.

Baked bean supper, including hot dogs, a variety of casseroles, coleslaw, salads, rolls, pies and other desserts. 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Manchester Grange 172 on Route 202 in Manchester. $8, $4 for children younger than 10.

Turkey pie supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. South China Community Church, 246 Village St., South China.

Baked bean supper, with chop suey, casseroles, salads and pie. 5 p.m. New Sharon United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Road, New Sharon. $8, $3.50 for children 12 and younger. 696-8381.

