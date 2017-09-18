LOS ANGELES — Elvis Costello and Lana Del Rey will headline a tribute concert for singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen in November to mark a year since his death.

Cohen’s family announced “Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen” on Monday. The concert to be held in Cohen’s native Montreal is scheduled for Nov. 6, a day before the anniversary of his death at age 82.

Cohen’s son Adam said he sees the concert as a fulfillment of his duties to his father “that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.”

Adam Cohen will also perform at the show.

