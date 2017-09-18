WASHINGTON — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday’s auction, with rates on six-month bills rising to their highest level in nearly nine years.

The Treasury Department auctioned $42 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 1.045 percent, up from 1.035 percent last week.

Another $36 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.180 percent, up from a rate of 1.140 percent last week.

The three-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 1.070 percent on July 31. The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 1.400 percent on Oct. 27, 2008.

The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,973.58 while a six-month bill sold for $9,940.34. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.062 percent for the three-month bills and 1.204 percent for the six-month bills.

Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, stood at 1.28 percent last Thursday, up from 1.22 percent on Sept. 8.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.