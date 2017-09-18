CARSON, Calif. — Cody Parkey hit his fourth field goal, from 54 yards, with 1:05 to play and the Miami Dolphins rallied in the fourth quarter to spoil the Los Angeles Chargers’ home opener with a 19-17 victory Sunday.

Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt with 5 seconds left after Philip Rivers maneuvered the Chargers (0-2) into scoring range before a crowd of 25,381 in their first home game since relocating to the Los Angeles area after 56 seasons in San Diego.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leaps over Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas to score a touchdown on a 15-yard reception during Kansas City's 27-20 win Sunday. Kelce caught eight passes for 103 yards as he helped the Chiefs improve to 2-0. Associated Press/Charlie Riedel Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Jay Cutler passed for 230 yards and Jay Ajayi rushed for 122 in the delayed season opener for the Dolphins, who spent nine days in California after leaving South Florida early to avoid Hurricane Irma. Parkey did most of their scoring, connecting from 30, 28 and 35 yards before the winning kick.

Rivers finished with for 331 yards passing, and moved the Chargers 54 yards in 52 seconds to set up Koo, whose potential tying field goal was blocked in Denver last week. The undrafted rookie kicker pushed this one to the right.

BRONCOS 42, COWBOYS 17: Trevor Siemian tied a career high with four touchdown passes and host Denver (2-0) held Ezekiel Elliott to the worst game of his career – 8 yards on nine carries – in a game that included an hour-long lightning delay.

Aqib Talib’s 103-yard interception return for a touchdown with 53 seconds left was the final indignity for the Cowboys (1-1), who watched Von Miller end a career-long five-game sackless streak by dumping Dak Prescott twice.

C.J. Anderson rushed for 118 yards and a score and also caught a TD pass for the Broncos, whose only big blemish in their fifth straight 2-0 start was a left leg injury to tackle Garett Bolles, their No. 1 draft pick who got hurt on the opening drive of the second half.

CHIEFS 27, EAGLES 20: Rookie Kareem Hunt reached the end zone twice, Travis Kelce took a shovel pass 15 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Kansas City (2-0) held on against visiting Philadelphia (1-1).

Kelce finished with 103 yards receiving, highlighted by his somersaulting score. Hunt had 81 yards on the ground, building on a record-setting debut in which he piled up 246 yards from scrimmage in a season-opening victory in New England.

FALCONS 34, PACKERS 23: Matt Ryan threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, Devonta Freeman had a couple of scoring runs, and Desmond Trufant raced to the end zone off an attempted pass by Aaron Rodgers that was ruled a fumble, leading Atlanta over Green Bay (1-1) in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate.

In the first regular-season game at Atlanta’s $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons (2-0) put on a show to mark the occasion. They were ahead 24-7 at halftime and 31-7 less than a minute into the third period.

RAIDERS 45, JETS 20: Marshawn Lynch ran for a touchdown in his first home game with Oakland and Derek Carr threw three TD passes to Michael Crabtree, leading Oakland (2-0) past visiting New York (0-2).

Cordarrelle Patterson and Jalen Richard added long touchdown runs to help put the game away and give the Raiders wins in their first two games for the first time since their AFC championship season in 2002.

Josh McCown threw a pair of TD passes to Jermaine Kearse for the Jets.

SEAHAWKS 12, 49ERS 9: Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left as Seattle (1-1) beat San Francisco (0-2) at home.

Both teams had combined for 14 quarters without a touchdown this season before the Seahawks finally broke through. Wilson avoided Arik Armstead in the pocket and got his pass away before DeForest Buckner could pull him down.

WASHINGTON 27, RAMS 20: Kirk Cousins threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant with 1:49 to play to give Washington (1-1) a win at Los Angeles (1-1).

Chris Thompson scored on runs of 61 and 7 yards for Washington.

CARDINALS 16, COLTS 13: Carson Palmer directed two late scoring drives to get Arizona (1-1) into overtime, and Tyrann Mathieu’s interception set up Phil Dawson winning 30-yard field goal, at Indianapolis.

Dawson made the most of his second chance after pushing a 42-yarder wide right as regulation time expired.

Indianapolis fell to 0-2 for the fourth consecutive year. New quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the Colts to an early 10-0 lead but was picked off on the first play of overtime.

STEELERS 26, VIKINGS 9: Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, Le’Veon Bell ran for 87 yards and Pittsburgh (2-0) won at home.

Roethlisberger hit Martavis Bryant for a 27-yard score in the first quarter and flipped a shovel pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster that the rookie turned into a 4-yard score. Roethlisberger finished 23 of 35 for 243 yards as the Steelers improved to 10-1 in home openers under Coach Mike Tomlin.

Minnesota (1-1) played without quarterback Sam Bradford, who sat out because of a left knee injury.

BUCCANEERS 29, BEARS 7: Jameis Winston threw for 204 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay win its season opener against visiting Chicago (0-2).

The defense stymied former teammate Mike Glennon with four takeaways, including an interception that Robert McClain returned for a touchdown, and the Bucs didn’t let the Bears into the end zone until Deonte Thompson scored on a 14-yard reception with 1:43 remaining.

RAVENS 24, BROWNS 10: Baltimore relentlessly harassed two Cleveland quarterbacks, Joe Flacco ramped up his production with a pair of touchdown passes and Baltimore (2-0) breezed to a win at home.

Building on their season-opening shutout at Cincinnati, the Ravens picked off four passes and forced a fumble, giving them 10 takeaways in two games.

TITANS 37, JAGUARS 16: Derrick Henry, Delanie Walker and Jalston Fowler each ran for a touchdown, and visiting Tennessee (1-1) dominated Jacksonville (1-1).

Henry finished with a career-high 92 yards on the ground, including 87 in the final two quarters. Marcus Mariota, returning to the place where he broke his right leg last December, completed 15 of 27 passes for 215 yards. He had a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith in the final quarter.

PANTHERS 9, BILLS 3: Carolina’s defense allowed only three points for the second straight week, and Graham Gano converted three field goals in a win over visiting Buffalo (1-1).

The Panthers (2-0) held Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy in check, limiting the Bills to 176 yards and 10 first downs. McCoy had 9 yards on 12 carries, and Taylor passed for 125 yards.

