James Kennerley grew up in Essex, England, dreaming about performing on Portland’s Kotzschmar Organ. Kennerley’s dream could come true Monday night, when the City Council is expected to name him Portland’s next municipal organist. He would replace Ray Cornils, who has held the post since 1990 and is retiring at the end of the year.

Kennerley likened playing the organ to driving a luxury car. “It’s slightly intimidating, but you know you’re driving greatness,” he said.

James Kennerley is expected to be named the new municipal organist in Portland, where he'll play the Kotzschmar Organ at Merrill Auditorium.

In the world of organ music, the job of Portland municipal organist is coveted because of the opportunity to regularly practice and perform on the Kotzschmar Organ, one of the grandest and most famous pipe organs in the world, and the job of municipal organist is highly coveted, Kennerley said. “It’s one of those positions we dream about as teenagers,” he said. “When I heard the position was open, I knew it was a fantastic opportunity that only comes along once every 20 or 30 years.”

If approved Monday night, Kennerley will become the city’s 11th municipal organist in the organ’s 105-year history. Cornils has held the post 27 years. Portland is one of two U.S. cities that has a municipal organist, a result of the organ being built into City Hall. With more than 7,100 pipes, the Kotzschmar was built in 1912 and rebuilt in 2014 as part of a $2.6 million restoration.

The part-time position pays $25,000 a year and is paid for by the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, a nonprofit organization that is responsible for the organ and its upkeep, as well as its programming. The appointment requires City Council approval.

Kennerley, 33, lives in New York, where he works as organist and choirmaster at Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church. He held a similar position at the Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, Times Square. At least early on in his tenure, he plans to stay in New York, where he has lived a dozen years, and commute to Portland for organ business. When in town, he will stay at the home of a Kotzschmar board member. “I will be spending a lot of time at JFK, terminal 5,” he said,

He studied organ at Cambridge University and was appointed organ scholar of Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London, where he performed for the queen several times.

Kennerley’s musical path began at age 8, when he started on the piano. He shifted to organ at age 14, and his fascination with the instrument stemmed from both the sound it produced as well as its mechanics. He called the Kotzschmar “one of the great machines of the world.” He’s performed on it only for a few hours, during and prior to his audition. He’s eager to take the time at the console to learn the organ’s range and nuances. “Everything is there,” he said of the organ and its orchestral range. “It’s like an artist having every single color available on a palette.” His job will be to blend those colors to create something better.

The Kotzschmar is unique in the organ world, because nearly all of the world’s most famous organs are in churches, and the organ is commonly associated with religion. An organ in a secular space is unusual and presents an opportunity to experiment with programming to attract more diverse audiences, Kennerley said.

Among his first tasks will be planning a concert season for 2018 that satisfies long-time fans of the organ and intrigues others who know little about it or its history.

“There is so much going on in people lives – and not just music stuff, but everything stuff – that it’s very hard to entice people out of their homes to come to a concert, let alone an organ concert. Sometimes, we have to reinvent our image and reinvent the idea of what it means to come to a concert,” he said.

