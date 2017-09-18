The leading proponent of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument said Monday that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation for “active timber management” merely raises more questions about the Trump administration’s plans for the property.

Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the 87,500-acre parcel to the National Park Service last year, said he was “still waiting for the details” on the recommendations after language from Zinke’s closely guarded recommendations to President Trump were leaked. In the meantime, St. Clair expressed frustration at the prospect of having to re-litigate issues that he and other spent years working in the Katahdin region attempting to address.

“We feel we owe it to the Katahdin region to be decisive and to do everything we can to help the economy and promote the natural resources,” said St. Clair, president of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters.

Among proposed changes at 10 national monuments, Zinke recommended amending the proclamation creating Katahdin Woods and Waters “to promote a healthy forest through active timber management.” Under federal law, the National Park Service is barred from commercial timber harvesting but is allowed to cut trees “to control the attacks of insects or diseases or otherwise conserve the scenery or the natural or historic objects” in parks or monuments.

The recommendation also proposed revisions to the monument’s management plan – a document that has yet to be completed – “to continue to protect objects and prioritize public access; infrastrucutre upgrades, repair and maintenance; traditional use; tribal cultural use; and hunting and fishing rights,” according to a draft of Zinke’s report obtained by The Washington Post.

St. Clair was pleased Zinke isn’t recommending that the monument designation be rescinded, as Gov. Paul LePage and some other critics have sought. But while he said the recommendation “basically says we should continue to do exactly what we are doing,” St. Clair said it all depends on how the Trump administration implements the vague language within the report.

Does active timber management mean “someone out there every day” harvesting trees, St. Clair said, or “making long-term management decisions” for a diverse forest ecosystem? He also pointed out that Katahdin Woods and Waters already has areas designated for hunting, snowmobiling and other “traditional uses.”

“We worked with these communities for well over a decade and settled on some great compromises that allowed for traditional use,” St. Clair said. “So it really depends on where they put the emphasis.”

A spokeswoman for the Interior Department referred all questions about the recommendations to the White House.

President Obama created Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on 87,500 acres just east of Baxter State Park in August 2016 after years of heated debate. The land had been donated to the park service for a national monument by Elliotsville Plantation, a nonprofit created by St. Clair’s mother, conservationist and entrepreneur Roxanne Quimby.

But critics, led by LePage, convinced Trump to include Katahdin Woods and Waters on a list of 27 national monuments that Zinke would review. Zinke is not recommending elimination of any of the 27, but has proposed shrinking several – most notably Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument – and opening others to additional uses.

Although the details of Zinke’s report to Trump did not become public until Sunday night, he was widely expected in Maine to recommend changes to allow some timber harvesting within Katahdin Woods and Waters. The Katahdin region is at the heart of Maine’s timber industry, and much of the opposition to the monument came from industry representatives and local residents concerned about giving the federal government a foothold to control land use in the area.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a 1st District Democrat who strongly supports the monument designation, criticized the Trump administration for a lack of transparency in the review process.

“The recommendation of opening Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument to active timber management creates confusion and unnecessary uncertainty,” Pingree said in a statement. “The National Park Service already has the authority to manage the forest for the resource’s health, so this report raises questions about what it really opens the door for. Economic investments are being made in the region right now because the monument is drawing visitors to experience this incredible natural environment. It’s foolish to endanger that momentum by leaving unanswered questions about how it will be managed in the future.”

This story will be updated.

