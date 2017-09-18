HIGH SCHOOL

Brunswick High School Class of 1957 60th reunion. 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30. Brunswick Golf Club, 165 River Road, Brunswick. $35 includes buffet meal. Contact Lionel at 725-6916 or Doris at 449-1899.

Deering High School Class of 1963 annual mini-reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, 33 Allen Ave., Morrill’s Corner, Portland. Buffet meal, $25. Register with Dawn DeRice at [email protected] or at 329-3057.

Falmouth High School Class of 1967 50th reunion. 6 p.m. Saturday. DiMillo’s, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Featuring music, cocktails and a buffet. Contact Maddy Rowell at [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1954 reunion. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Ocean Gardens Restaurant, 390 Main St., Gorham. Ordering from menu. Register by Friday. Call Roberta (Snow) Platts at 772-9026, Carol (Ross) Mikkelsen at 773-7491 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1955 reunion. 11 a.m. Saturday. DiMillo’s, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. Ordering from menu. Call Joan Bennett Bartlett at 797-3260 or Franny Pride at 797-4898.

All-Portland schools Class of 1977 reunion. Includes Portland, Deering, Cheverus and McAuley high schools. 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 6. Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. $30. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3056487 or at 329-0845.

