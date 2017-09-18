The Portland Sea Dogs will begin their 2018 season in Binghamton on April 5 and come to Hadlock Field for their home opener on April 13, according to the 2018 scheduled, released Monday by the Sea Dogs.

Ticket prices will remain the same for next season. Advance tickets go for $9 to $11, with senior citizens (62 and over) and children (16 and under) tickets ranging from $6 to $10.

Season tickets are currently on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at Hadlock Field (phone and internet orders begin at noon).

Of the 70 home games, 40 of them will take place after June 18.

The Sea Dogs have five post-game fireworks shows planned, May 25, June 21, July 3, July 21 and August 21. More promotions will be announced later.

For more information and for the complete schedule, see www.seadogs.com.

