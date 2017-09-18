COLLEGES

USM holds off UNE in men’s soccer, 4-2

Sam Anderson scored two goals, including a go-ahead penalty kick in the 85th minute, and the University of Southern Maine (3-3) held on for a 4-2 men’s soccer victory over the University of New England at Gorham on Monday.

Anderson’s winner came less than 10 minutes after the Nor’easters (1-6) pulled even on a goal by Dexter Doucet. Anderson added his second goal in the 89th minute.

The Huskies led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Riley Dinsmore-Patch and Benjamn Musese after surrendering an own goal in the ninth minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Haley DaGraca scored three times in a 12-minute span in the second half to lead St. Joseph’s to a 5-0 victory over Southern Maine at Standish.

DaGraca started her run with a goal in the 58th minute that gave the Monks (4-3) a 2-0 lead.

Emily DeLuca put St. Joseph’s ahead in the ninth minute and Brenna Smith completed the scoring in the 74th.

Brooke Troup made one save in 75 minutes and combined on the shutout with Madi Day. Taylor Canastra made eight saves for the Huskies (2-4).

FOOTBALL: Linebacker Peyton Pelluer of No. 18 Washington State broke his foot in Saturday’s victory over Oregon State and is done for the season.

BASKETBALL

NBA G-LEAGUE: The Maine Red Claws acquired the returning-player rights to Devin Williams in a trade that sent the rights to Coron Williams to the Greensboro Swarm.

Williams, a 6-foot-9 forward out of West Virginia, played eight games for Greensboro last season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. Williams started the season playing for Melbourne United in Australia.

Coron Williams played in 89 games over two seasons with the Red Claws, averaging 6.3 points and 1.5 rebounds. He played in all 50 games for Maine last season.

NBA: Restricted free-agent center Mason Plumlee is returning to the Denver Nuggets on a three-year, $41 million deal, his agent confirmed Monday.

Plumlee averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists after being acquired in a February deal that sent Jusuf Nurkic to Portland. Plumlee fit in seamlessly with fellow big man Nikola Jokic, who has become the face of the franchise.

TENNIS

PAN-PACIFIC OPEN: Seventh-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany got a measure of revenge for a U.S. Open loss by beating Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round at Tokyo.

Last month, Kerber was knocked out of the U.S. Open by the Japanese teenager in straight sets.

Also, wild card Kurumi Nara of Japan overcame a slow start to oust Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, and China’s Wang Qiang beat Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-0, 6-0.

n Organizers announced that sixth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska, a two-time champion, pulled out because of a virus.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Former England captain Wayne Rooney pleaded guilty to drunk driving, leading to a court to impose a two-year driving ban and order him to perform 100 hours of unpaid community work.

The Everton striker was stopped by police outside Manchester on Sept. 1 while driving someone else’s car.

Rooney was three times above the legal limit for driving with alcohol in the body, the hearing at Stockport Magistrates’ Court was informed as the 31-year-old entered his guilty plea.

