UNITED NATIONS — Who doesn’t love a parade? To a city that already offers many, President Trump wants to add one that showcases U.S. military might.

It would take place on July 4 in Washington with, as Trump envisions it, tanks and planes rolling down and streaking above Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump talked up the idea Monday as he sat down for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the president and first lady Melania Trump for France’s military parade in the center of Paris on Bastille Day in July. Trump said the two-hour procession was a “tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France” and suggested he wants the same for Americans.

In typical Trump fashion, the president said he wants the parade to be bigger and better than the one he saw in France.

“It was one of the greatest parades I have ever seen,” Trump said. “It was two hours on the button, and was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and the spirit of France.”

“And to a large extent, because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4th in Washington, down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Trump said.

He noted that France’s parade featured representatives from different wars and armed forces wearing different uniforms.

