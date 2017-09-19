The U.S. Senate version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act contains significant funding for Maine, including $61.6 million for the construction of a paint, blast and rubber facility at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, according to a news release from independent Sen. Angus King’s office.

The legislation, which the Senate passed 89-8 on Monday, also authorizes $17.5 million for the construction of a new National Guard readiness center in Presque Isle.

The spending bill authorizes more than $5.62 billion for Navy destroyer programs, including more than $5 billion for the procurement of three DDG-51 Arleigh Burke destroyers in fiscal year 2018 that Bath Iron Works could compete to build, as well as more than $90.5 million for the continued production of DDG-1000 Zumwalt-class destroyers, all of which are being built at BIW.

“The men and women in our armed forces and in defense-related industries – including thousands of people in Maine – serve our country with honor and distinction,” King said in a written statement. “Maine has a long and storied history of working to strengthen our national security interests, and I am proud the 2018 (National Defense Authorization Act) builds on their good work and bolsters our state’s vital role in protecting our nation.”

The measure still must go to conference committee to reconcile differences with a version of the spending bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: jcraiganderson

