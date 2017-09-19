SKOWHEGAN — Four people have been charged with unrelated sex crimes against children in indictments handed up Friday by a Somerset County grand jury. They are among 21 people charged by the panel with 71 separate crimes.

• Robert K. Stevens, 62, of Bingham, is charged by the grand jury with seven counts of gross sexual assault on a child, some of which allege that the victim was under 12 years old, over the from September 2012 through September 2016 in Bingham.

He is charged additionally with three counts of unlawful sexual contact, allegedly with the same victim. All of the charges are class A and class B felonies, punishable by up to 25 years in prison on the class A charges and by up to 10 years on each of the class B charges. All of the charges allege that the victim was under 18 years of age at the time of the crimes.

• Michael D. Towle, 44, of Dexter, is charged by the grand jury with one count of class A gross sexual assault on a child under 12 and with unlawful sexual contact, also a class A felony, allegedly with the same victim, according to the indictment.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place in Pittsfield in the period from Aug. 24, 2016, and Aug. 24, 2017.

• Leslie D. White, 74, of Kingfield, is charged by the grand jury with three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a victim who was 14 or 15 years old at the time. Two of the charges are class C felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison on each count. The third charge is a class D misdemeanor.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in New Portland on or about May 31 of this year.

• Alex Lancaster, 19, of Madison, is charged with one count of class A gross sexual assault, in which the victim allegedly submitted as a result of compulsion; and with two counts of unlawful sexual contact, in which the same victim was under the age of 18.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in the period from June 20 and Aug. 28, 2016, in Norridgewock.

A grand jury indictment is not a finding of guilt, but is a determination that enough evidence is present in a case to proceed with trial.

Also indicted were the following people:

• Andre M. Quirion, 25, of Waterville, charged with burglary and theft from March 1 to June 8, 2016, in Canaan.

• Nelson Scott Wheeler, 26, of Skowhegan, charged with one count of receiving stolen property, Aug. 15 in Skowhegan. The charge is elevated to a class C felony because of two previous criminal convictions for theft and receiving stolen property, according to the indictment.

• Travis L. Poulin-Adams, 28, of Monmouth, charged with two counts of felony theft of gadgets and electronic devices from the Palmyra Walmart valued at more than $1,000 on July 28. He has two previous theft convictions, according to the indictment.

• Katy Nickerson, 27, of Madison, charged by the grand jury with felony unlawful trafficking and unlawful possession of heroin Jan. 26 in Madison.

• Casey E. McDonald, 30, of North Anson, charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing a car Aug. 24 in Skowhegan and then damaging the car. Charges include theft, criminal mischief, operating after suspension, failure to sign a summons and attaching improper plates.

• Mark A. Meech, 48, of Dexter, charged with felony burglary with intent to commit gross sexual assault, assault and obstructing the report of a crime Aug. 6 in Cambridge.

• Ryan J. Pelotte, 41, of Canaan, charged with a single count of domestic violence assault, class C, April 5 in Canaan. He has a previous conviction for the same crime, according to the indictment.

• Dylan Staton, 25, of Auburn, charged with two counts of felony theft of gadgets and electronic devices from the Palmyra Wal-Mart valued at more than $1,000 on July 28. He has two previous convictions, according to the indictment.

• Jason Michael Sears, 35, of Skowhegan, charged with class B aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic violence assault June 7 in Skowhegan.

• Dalton J. Turner, 25, of Solon, charged with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, criminal speeding and attaching improper plates July 30 in Madison.

• Ronald A. Hutchins, 44, of New Portland, charged with class C operating after revocation June 25 in New Portland. He has two previous convictions for operating under the influence, according to the indictment.

• Gary A. Picard, 51, of Mercer, charged with class C domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and with domestic violence assault Aug. 17 in Mercer.

• Michael B. Boothby, 31, of North Anson, charged with operating after revocation and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both class C; and with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing and criminal mischief, all Aug. 9 in Anson.

• Corbin Allen Pratt, 32, of Madison, charged with class A arson and with misdemeanor domestic violence reckless conduct Aug. 4 in Madison.

• Aaron D. Dionne, 37, of Madison, charged with class B theft, two counts of class C theft and with violating the conditions of his release, all in the period of Jan. 8, 2015, to May 31, 2016, in Madison.

• Devin Chambers, 21, of Pittsfield, charged with three counts of class B burglary, along with misdemeanor terrorizing, criminal mischief and assault, all July 23 and July 24 in Detroit.

• James Aponte, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, charged with failure to appear, class C, and two counts violating the conditions of release March 8, 2016, in Skowhegan.

• Corbin Allen Pratt, 32, of Madison, charged in a separate indictment with class C violation of conditions of release and with misdemeanor violation of a protection order and violation of the conditions of release.

