A Harpswell man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal gun theft charges.

Hyunkook Korsiak, 36, entered the guilty plea in federal court in Portland on the charge of theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Korsiak stole the guns on Jan. 3 from C&R Trading Post in Brunswick. Police, responding to a burglar alarm, found a broken window near the building’s entrance and used a tracking dog to find guns, a sledgehammer and drops of blood on the snow in nearby woods. The blood was later determined to be that of Korsiak, who later admitted that he broke into the store and stole the guns.

Korsiak, who will be sentenced later, faces as much as 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

