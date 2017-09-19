SAN DIEGO — Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400. Cromwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the farmer in “Babe,” has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines.

He was wearing a “SeaWorld Sucks” T-shirt when he and six other activists stood up in front of the “Orca Encounter” show July 24. He told park visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths.

