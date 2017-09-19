BANGOR — Two women have filed a federal lawsuit saying police failed to protect them from a man who is now serving two life sentences for a deadly rampage in northern Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Brittany Irish, 23, and her mother, Kimberly, 57, say state police officers violated their civil rights when they refused to provide protection from Anthony Lord.

Anthony Lord, 37, enters the courtroom before being sentenced to life in prison Aug. 7 in Bangor. Lord had pleaded guilty to killing two people and wounding four others in a rampage in July 2015.
Anthony Lord, 37, enters the courtroom before being sentenced to life in prison Aug. 7 in Bangor. Lord had pleaded guilty to killing two people and wounding four others in a rampage in July 2015. Mark Rediker/WABI-TV via Associated Press

Lord was sentenced to life in prison in August after pleading guilty to killing two people and injuring four others.

Brittany Irish’s boyfriend was one of the victims, and Lord set Kimberly Irish’s barn on fire.

The women’s lawyer says he has a high regard for state police, but the officers made a mistake when refusing the women protection.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Taub declined to comment on the case.

