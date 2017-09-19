AUGUSTA – Legal marijuana will be one of the topics explored at Maine Municipal Association’s upcoming 2017 Annual Convention.

Attorneys Edward Kelleher and Amy Tchao, with the Maine-based law firm Drummond Woodsum, will lead a 2.5 hour workshop updating municipal leaders on the current state of legalized marijuana in Maine and the practical municipal implications.

More than 1,000 Maine municipal officials, exhibitors and speakers are expected to attend MMA’s 81st Annual Convention on Oct. 4 and 5, according to a release from MMA announcing the event. The convention will be held at the Augusta Civic Center.

Other topics include the opioid epidemic, climate change and Maine’s coast and an aging municipal work force. Other speakers include:

• Jessica Kriegel, a Sacramento-based expert on young professionals and how municipal employers can recruit and retain them. Kriegel, a nationally known human resources consultant to the Oracle Corp., and author of a book about the millennial generation called “Unfairly Labeled,” will speak at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

• Scott Paine, a former political science professor and Tampa, Florid, city councilor who will use charts, graphs and numbers to explain – or try to – what’s going on with America’s political system and culture these days, at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Other experts and panels during the two-day event will discuss opioid abuse in Maine; coastal flooding and climate change; ranked-choice voting; and, more.

For details about the MMA convention, visit www.memun.org.

