Re: “Sanders rolls out plan for federally run health insurance” (Sept. 13):

In Hillary Clinton’s new book, she attempts to disparage Bernie Sanders by stating that he “didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House.” She’s correct.

Nor, however, did Bernie run “to disrupt the Democratic Party,” as Hillary accuses him of doing. He ran for what he believes would help the American people. Period. That’s why he was, and still is, so popular and trusted. He puts the well-being of the American people before politics or big-money donors – and always has.

His current Medicare for All plan is a perfect example of this. If that is at odds with the Democratic establishment, so be it. But such integrity is priceless. It is to be cherished, not admonished.

Nancy Bennett O’Hagan

Portland

