Maine seafood dealers have recalled 98 percent of mussels harvested in an area of Down East Maine currently experiencing an algae bloom that produced a potentially deadly biotoxin.

Officials estimate 58,480 pounds of mussels were affected by the recall initiated Friday. On Tuesday, the Department of Marine Resources said 57,492 pounds, or 98 percent of the impacted product, had been recovered in the three days following the recall.

“At this point the recall is complete and due to the cooperation of the dealers involved we have been able to recover nearly all of the affected product,” said Kohl Kanwit, director of the Maine Department of Marine Resources Public Health Bureau, in a written statement.

The department did not say where impacted mussels were recovered from or whether any had reached consumers. Mussels were the only product recalled.

The recall was announced after officials found elevated levels of domoic acid in shellfish harvested in Frenchman Bay between Mount Desert Island and Gouldsboro.

Domoic acid is sometimes produced by intense blooms of Pseudo-nitzschia, a marine phytoplankton. The toxin stores in the flesh of bivalves like mussels, clams and oysters and can cause Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning, which can produce illness and, in extreme cases, brain damage or death in humans.

The recall only affected mussels harvested in the area between Sept. 10-14. It is unknown if all the mussels were contaminated with toxin. Five shellfish dealers were ordered to provide a list of all customers and the amount of mussels sold, and to provide regular written reports on recall activies to the Department of Marine Resources.

Dealers were ordered to destroy recalled mussels with bleach, the department said in a release.

Frenchman Bay, where the mussels were harvested, is currently closed to harvesting mussels, clams, oysters and whelks.

A precautionary shellfish harvesting ban has been enacted on about a third of the Maine coast, including a section of Penobscot River north of Stockton Spring, areas around Vinalhaven, Isle Au Haut and Swans Island, and the coastline from Mount Desert Island to the easternmost tip of the state.

The Department of Marine Resources detected a high volume of Pseudo-nitzschia in the Penobscot River and Cobscook Bay around Eastport and Lubec, but shellfish tested in those areas do not have elevated levels of domoic acid, according to the department.

The closures and recall are mandated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration if domoic acid exceeds a limit of 20 parts per million in shellfish flesh.

Harvesting areas will be reopened after shellfish score below the FDA limit in two consecutive tests at least one week apart.

