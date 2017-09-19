NEW YORK — Luis Severino was moved up two days by the New York Yankees and is scheduled to start Wednesday against Minnesota.

Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday the move was made to give Severino three more regular-season starts as New York tries to overtake Boston in the AL East.

Severino had been slated to start Friday at Toronto and will be replaced against the Blue Jays by Masahiro Tanaka.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Severino is 13-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 29 starts this season, and has not allowed more than one earned run in nine of 12 outings since the All-Star break.

“Our goal is still to win the division. We’ve clinched nothing at this point,” Girardi said. “We still have a lot of work to do in front of us so it gives us the ability to start him three more times.”

Severino will be pitching on regular four days’ rest.

Severino has never faced the Twins, a potential opponent in the AL wild-card game.

“I can see their weakness and I can face all their hitters and see what I can do with their lineup,” he said. “When I face them tomorrow, we’ll see what happens.”

CARDINALS: St. Louis activated right-hander Adam Wainwright from the 10-day disabled list.

Wainwright, 36, had been sidelined by a right elbow impingement. Manager Mike Matheny says he will pitch of the bullpen.

Wainwright pitched out of the bullpen when he made his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2005, but he hasn’t made a relief appearance since the end of the 2015 season. He is 12-5 with a 5.12 ERA in 23 starts this year.

BRAVES: The Braves received final approval for a new spring training complex near Sarasota, Florida.

The team plans to break ground next month after city commissioners in North Port voted 3-2 to approve the $100 million complex, which was initially estimated to cost $75 to 80 million.

The facility is set to open in 2019, meaning the Braves will spend one more year at their current Disney World complex where they have trained since 1998.

