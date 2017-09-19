A woman was killed late Tuesday night when her car ran into the back of a tractor-trailer in Auburn, Maine State Police said. Earlier, police mistakenly reported that the victim was a man.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the woman’s vehicle slammed into the rear of the tractor-trailer along Washington Street just after she had exited the Maine Turnpike. State police said her car was spotted along the turnpike going at a high speed and a trooper had just activated his blue lights to pull the vehicle over when it took the Auburn exit, and the crash took place moments later.

State troopers and Auburn police are investigating the crash, which was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m.

