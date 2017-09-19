BARNSTABLE, Mass. – Authorities in Massachusetts have dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against a Kennedy family member who was arrested last month after complaints about a loud party.

Matthew “Max” Kennedy appeared in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday. He was found responsible for a noise violation and paid a $150 fine.

Matthew "Max" Kennedy, a son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, shown last year, was found responsible for a noise violation and paid a $150 fine in a Massachusetts court on Tuesday. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed. Associated Press/Elise Amendola
Police say officers responded to a Hyannis Port home Aug. 20 for noise complaints. Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody.

The Boston Globe reports Matthew Kennedy said in a statement he’s “happy this matter is resolved.”

Caroline Kennedy is to be arraigned Nov. 22, the 54th anniversary of the assassination of her great-uncle President John F. Kennedy. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

Matthew Kennedy is the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.

