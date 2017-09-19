EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The only thing going right for the New York Giants these days might be the standings after two games.

The offense has scored 13 points total. The defense that carried the team to its first playoff berth since the 2011 season is not playing as well as last season, and the special teams have generated nothing on returns and gave up rookie Jamal Agnew’s game-breaking 88-yard punt return Monday night in a 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Winning 11 games this season would appear to be wishful thinking at this point, especially with Denver, Kansas City, Oakland and five more NFC East contests in the remaining 14 games.

If there is any reason for optimism, it’s the fact that there are only three undefeated teams in the conference – the Lions, Falcons and Panthers.

The bottom line for Coach Ben McAdoo and his staff is that there is a lot to fix, and he is promising changes for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia against the Eagles (1-1).

“We’re not going to panic,” McAdoo said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re not the first good team to start 0-2.

“When we first got together in April, we talked about we weren’t going to sneak up on anybody this year. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and we’ve had two prime-time football games against pretty good opponents. It’s not excuses. We have to find a way to get better.”

The line is not opening holes for the run or giving Eli Manning time to throw. The two-time Super Bowl MVP was sacked five times by Detroit, and he looks as if he is rushing things in self-preservation mode.

While Odell Beckham Jr. returned to action after missing the opener against Dallas because of a sprained left ankle, he was limited and finished with four catches for 36 yards. Free-agent signee Brandon Marshall has been a bust, and his drop of a long sideline pass came seconds before Agnew’s return.

DOLPHINS: AWOL linebacker Lawrence Timmons wanted to rejoin the team. Instead, the Dolphins suspended him indefinitely and traded for a replacement, moves that signal his disappearance from the defense may be permanent.

The Dolphins announced Timmons’ suspension in a one-sentence news release. They also acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.

Anthony, who has been nursing a sprained ankle, fell out of favor with the Saints after they took him with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Timmons’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declined to comment on the suspension. Coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of the 11th-year veteran, which occurred Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami’s season opener at the Chargers.

Anthony started all 16 games for the Saints as a rookie but was mostly a reserve last season for New Orleans’ woeful defense. He has yet to play this season because of his injury.

PANTHERS: Greg Olsen will miss a minimum of eight games after Carolina placed the three-time Pro Bowl tight end on injured reserve because of a broken right foot.

The earliest Olsen is eligible to return is Nov. 26, when Panthers visit the New York Jets.

Panthers trainer Ryan Vermillion said Olsen has a “Jones fracture,” meaning he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He was injured in the second quarter of Carolina’s 9-3 win over Buffalo and had surgery Monday.

The injury ends Olsen’s streak of 160 consecutive games played. It’s the second longest active streak among tight ends, behind Dallas’ Jason Witten (221).

JAGUARS: Jacksonville claimed receiver Jaelen Strong off waivers from the Houston Texans, providing them some much-needed depth with Allen Robinson and rookie Dede Westbrook on injured reserve.

The make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed defensive tackle Michael Bennett on IR with a pectoral muscle injury.

BROWNS: Wide receiver Corey Coleman was placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his broken right hand.

JETS: Wide receiver Kalif Raymond was waived, two days after his fumbled punt changed momentum in a loss at Oakland.

Raymond was the primary returner on punts and kickoffs in the first two games, but mishandled two punts in the opener at Buffalo and fumbled a punt against Oakland that led to a touchdown.

