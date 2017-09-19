If Sen. Susan Collins supports Republicans’ latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act – the bill proposed by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham – it will be an unforgivable betrayal of her commitment to Mainers.

The reason: Cassidy-Graham suffers from the exact same issues that prompted Collins to vote “no” on the ACA repeal bills in July.

• Cassidy-Graham has no support from Democrats.

Sen. Collins’ statement, July 28: “These problems require a bipartisan solution. The Democrats made a big mistake when they passed the ACA without a single Republican vote. I don’t want to see Republicans make the same mistake.”

• Cassidy-Graham was created by Republican senators with no input from Democrats.

Collins, July 28: “Rather than engaging in partisan exercises, Republicans and Democrats should work together to address these very serious problems.”

• Republicans are ignoring the Senate’s well-established “regular order” by attempting to ram Cassidy-Graham through the Senate in a mere two weeks.

Collins, July 28: “We need to approach reforms in a very careful way. That means going through the regular process of committee hearings; receiving input from expert witnesses such as actuaries, governors, advocacy groups and health care providers; and vetting proposals with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle. It needs to be a much more deliberative process.”

• Cassidy-Graham freezes Medicare reimbursements to Planned Parenthood, just as the Senate bill that Collins voted against in July would have.

Collins, July 28: “Also included in all of these plans is a misguided proposal that would block federal funds, including Medicaid reimbursements, from going to Planned Parenthood. … This harmful provision should have no place in legislation that purports to be about restoring patient choices and freedom.”

The message is clear: If Collins really meant what she said in July, she cannot possibly support Cassidy-Graham in September.

Mark Klimek

South Portland

