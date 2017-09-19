SOCCER

Heaps ousted as coach of slumping Revolution

The New England Revolution fired Jay Heaps, who had been with the team as a player or coach for 15 seasons.

Assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over for the rest of the season.

The Revolution were within a point of playoff position before losing back-to-back games by a combined score of 10-1.

Under Heaps, who was in his sixth season as coach, the Revolution made the playoffs three times and reached the MLS Cup in 2014. He had a 75-81-43 regular-season record and was 4-3-1 in the playoffs.

Before coaching, Heaps was a defender who appeared in 243 games for the Revolution and won four Eastern Conference championships from 2001-09.

SPAIN: Lionel Messi added to his impressive start to the season by scoring four goals in Barcelona’s 6-1 rout of Eibar.

Messi converted a penalty in the first half and scored three more goals in the second to give Barcelona its fifth straight league victory.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Chase Elliott suffered a setback to his championship hopes when NASCAR penalized his Hendrick Motorsports team for a modification to his Chevrolet in the opening round of the Cup playoffs.

The aerodynamic modification was found in postrace inspection following Elliott’s second-place finish Sunday at Chicagoland. The finish is now considered “encumbered” by NASCAR, and Elliott loses the playoff point he earned with a stage victory.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson was fined $25,000 and suspended one race, and car chief Joshua Kirk also was suspended one race. The team was docked 15 driver points and 15 owner points, dropping Elliott from sixth to eighth place in the playoff standings. There are two races remaining in the opening round of the playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports said it won’t appeal the penalty. Kenny Francis will step in for Gustafson this weekend at New Hampshire.

• Kasey Kahne will stay in NASCAR next season and drive for Leavine Family Racing in the No. 95 Chevrolet Camaro. He will replace Michael McDowell, who has driven that car since 2014.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASTERS WORLD CUP: Kelly Hoffman of Portland has been selected to compete for a berth in the International Hockey Federation Masters World Cup in Spain next summer.

There are five training squads preparing for the World Cup. Hoffman, a Portland attorney, was named to the U.S. O-40 training squad. More than 200 women competed for a spot on one of the training squads.

Hoffman, a former field hockey coach at Waynflete, was a goalie for the Johns Hopkins University field hockey and lacrosse teams and finished with 452 saves in field hockey, which was a school record when she graduated. She is a field hockey official for Maine high school and middle school games.

Karen Croteau of Harpswell was named to the U.S. O-55 training squad.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray is the Rookie of the Year.

Gray, who averaged 13 points and 3.9 rebounds, received 30 votes from a national media panel, while Atlanta Dream guard Brittney Sykes got 10.

– Staff and news service report

