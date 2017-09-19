LONDON — British police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the bomb that partially exploded on a London subway last week.

Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man in Wales on Tuesday evening under the Terrorism Act. They say a property in Newport, Wales 140 miles west of London, was being searched.

Two other men arrested over the weekend – an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria – remain in custody. Neither has been charged. London police have not released details from the investigation.

The homemade explosive device injured 30 people on Friday morning.

