STANDISH — The Bonny Eagle girls’ soccer team put together a complete effort Wednesday night, cruising past Sanford 5-0 in an SMAA game.

Midfielder Sarah Champagne, who led the Scots on both ends of the pitch, scored the first goal of the game after less than 15 minutes, collecting a loose ball in the box and sending it into the back of the net.

“She’s been working hard for a long time,” said Coach Ed Taylor. “Sarah is the kind of player who never has the proverbial letdown game. When the whistle blows it’s time to go to work and she goes to work.

“I couldn’t think of anybody more deserving than her to score on an opportunity that was hers because of the work. It was tremendous to see her score that one to break the ice and get us going.”

Champagne also was masterful in turning away opportunities for the Spartans (3-3).

“She’s been in the program a long time and understands the responsibilities of her role,” said Taylor.

“Sarah is not only a tremendous athlete but her IQ of the game is incredible. She knows where you have to pick up the defensive end, she knows where you pinch in for the offense. She’s a well-rounded, complete player.”

Bonny Eagle (5-1) opened its lead to 3-0 before halftime on a pair of goals by Emily Byrne.

Byrne then extended the lead to four goals with 13:08 remaining in the game – her third of the game – by heading home her team-leading sixth goal of the season.

“We’re spoiled rotten because we have four strikers along the front that are incredible on the ball in one-on-one situations,” said Taylor.

“They all have a very good touch, a very good sense of pressure, they can all strike the ball and they can all finish. They’re all doing their job and it’s fun to watch them.

“If you look at goal scoring for the season, across the front, they all have three or four goals. We never have any one go-to. Moving the ball we were a little sloppy tonight but (Byrne) made up for it by burying the ball in the back of the net.”

The Scots tacked on their fifth goal with 11 minutes to play when Cassidy Koons put home a loose ball off a free kick.

Junior Sydney Gillingham of Bonny Eagle delivered an impressive performance in net, turning away 10 shots en route to her second shutout of the season and 12th of her three-year career.

“She’s the anchor and is a great communicator,” said Taylor. “Its no secret – that’s Syndey Gillingham.

“She was SMAA rookie of the year her freshman year, last year she was SMAA second team after missing five or six games with a rolled ankle. Good goalkeeping wins games. You have to be strong from the back end of the field. When the ball goes down that end of the field, it’s nice to not get anxious about it being down there.”

