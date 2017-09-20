A Gray man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Matthew Feehan, 30, of Gray, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland by D. Brock Hornby.
According to court records, Feehan possessed a Sig Sauer 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in September and October 2015. Feehan had been prohibited from possessing the firearm because of a prior felony conviction for theft, acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy said in a statement.