MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 56th homer and drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets by winning 9-2 Wednesday.

Stanton connected in the eighth inning for his 30th home run since the All-Star break. The Marlins have 10 games left.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins is congratulated in the dugout after hitting his 56th homer Wednesday, a two-run shot in the eighth inning of Miami's 9-2 win over the Mets at home. Associated Press/Lynne Sladky Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Stanton also hit a run-scoring single and has 120 RBI. He made a fine catch, too, against the right field fence to rob Asdrubal Cabrera.

NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 3: Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino issued three bases-loaded walks in a six-run eighth, Gio Gonzalez pitched seven strong innings and Washington won at Atlanta.

The NL East champion Nationals rallied from a 2-1 deficit for their third straight win.

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 0: Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood dug himself an early hole against the Giants and the Rockies’ hold on the second NL wild card is in jeopardy after a loss at San Francisco, the club’s third straight defeat.

Joe Panik hit a one-out triple in the first off Chatwood (8-13) and immediately scored on Denard Span’s sacrifice fly. Panik doubled in the third and came home on Buster Posey’s sacrifice fly.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 4: Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer off Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the ninth to lift Pittsburgh at home.

The Pirates tied it in the eighth on a throwing error by Knebel then ended a seven-game losing streak when Frazier homered into the first row of seats in the right-field stands.

CARDINALS 9, REDS 2: Dexter Fowler homered for the third straight game while Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong also went deep as St. Louis gained ground in its playoff push with a win at Cincinnati.

RAYS 8, CUBS 1: Blake Snell gave up two hits in seven shutout innings and host Tampa Bay ended Chicago’s season-best seven-game winning streak.

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 5: Aaron Altherr hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth after launching a tying, two-run homer an inning earlier and host Philadelphia beat Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 11, TWINS 3: Aaron Judge hit his AL-leading 45th home run and topped 100 RBI, Didi Gregorius surpassed Derek Jeter for the most home runs by a Yankees shortstop and New York finished a three-game home sweep.

Gregorius’ three-run drive into the second deck in right was his 25th, surpassing Jeter’s 1999 total.

The Yankees have won 10 of 12 and opened a seven-game advantage over the Twins for the top AL wild card. Minnesota has lost five of six.

ROYALS 15, BLUE JAYS 5: Mike Moustakas hit his 37th home run of the season, breaking Steve Balboni’s Royals record, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield also connected and Kansas City rolled at Toronto.

ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 2: Daniel Mengden pitched seven scoreless innings, and Marcus Semien homered and drove in three runs, leading Oakland to a win and a three-game sweep at Detroit.

