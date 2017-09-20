The NFL said Wednesday it is assessing whether its November game in Mexico City can be played as scheduled following Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

The New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders are scheduled to play Nov. 19 at Estadio Azteca.

Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice president overseeing international play, said in a conference call with reporters that a more complete assessment of damage to the stadium would be taken Wednesday but initial indications were that there was no major damage.

“The initial information from that review is the stadium is remarkably in good shape, and that’s a testament to the construction and the safety devices that were put in place when that stadium was built 50 years ago,” Waller said, noting that the stadium was built with gaps that allow the structure to move in an earthquake.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.